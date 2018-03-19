March Madness gambling: Early betting lines, point spreads for Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

The first and second-rounds of the NCAA Tournament were wild and now the Sweet 16 is set. There are plenty of intriguing matchups for the games, which take place on Thursday and Friday. Your bracket is likely toast, but if you want to keep making picks on the games, here are the early point spreads released Sunday night from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here.

Sweet 16/regional semifinals

THURSDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago - Nevada -2

7:37 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M - Michigan -3

Approx. 9:37, CBS No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State - Kentucky -5.5

Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State - Gonzaga -5.5

FRIDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson - Kansas -4

7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia - Villanova -5

Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse - Duke -11.5

Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech - Purdue -1.5

All times p.m. and Eastern.



