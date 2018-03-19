March Madness gambling: Early betting lines, point spreads for Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
See how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
The first and second-rounds of the NCAA Tournament were wild and now the Sweet 16 is set. There are plenty of intriguing matchups for the games, which take place on Thursday and Friday. Your bracket is likely toast, but if you want to keep making picks on the games, here are the early point spreads released Sunday night from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Sweet 16/regional semifinals
THURSDAY
7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago - Nevada -2
7:37 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M - Michigan -3
Approx. 9:37, CBS No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State - Kentucky -5.5
Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State - Gonzaga -5.5
FRIDAY
7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson - Kansas -4
7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia - Villanova -5
Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse - Duke -11.5
Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech - Purdue -1.5
All times p.m. and Eastern.
-
Top moments this weekend in the NCAAs
UMBC! Loyola! Upsets everywhere! What just happened? March just happened.
-
What to like about each Sweet 16 team
From Villanova to Loyola, one reason to think each Sweet 16 team might win it all
-
March Madness results, sked, tip times
March Madness continues to be insane, and you can check out scores and tip times from every...
-
Sweet 16 field set
After an upset-laden weekend, only four of the eight Sweet 16 games will involve a 1 or 2...
-
March Madness times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the Sweet 16
-
Roy Williams emotional after A&M loss
Williams reflected on the loss and the past four years, calling the team he coached his 's...