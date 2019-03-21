March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball online streaming free Thursday
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday
With Selection Sunday and the First Four games out of the way, it's time to get right into the thick of the madness that is the 2019 NCAA Tournament. On Thursday, first round action will tip off as the journey begins for 64 teams toward what they all hope will be a Final Four appearance come early April.
There will be one top seed in action on Thursday, as the West Region No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off with Fairleigh Dickinson, who earned this spot with a First Four victory on Tuesday over Prairie View A&M. Coach Mark Few and the Zags are still in search of the first national championship in program history. Throughout the season, some have called this the best Gonzaga team Few has ever put on the court in his 20 years heading up the program, so it'll be interesting to keep an eye on the Bulldogs throughout the tournament. Also in action on Thursday in the first round will be prominent No. 2 seeds in Michigan State, Michigan and Kentucky.
We're set for NCAA Tournament overload and college basketball to consume our lives in late March, truly a tradition unlike any other for sports fans. Below is all the information you need to catch the Thursday first round March Madness action from start to finish.
2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information
Date: Thursday, March 21 | Day start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
CBS, MML
Des Moines
12:40 p.m.
truTV, MML
Jacksonville I
1:30 p.m.
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
TNT, MML
Salt Lake City I
2 p.m.
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
TBS, MML
Hartford I
After conc. I
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS, MML
Des Moines II
After conc. I
truTV, MML
Jacksonville II
After conc. I
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
TNT, MML
Salt Lake City II
After conc. I
(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
TBS, MML
Hartford II
6:50 p.m.
TNT, MML
Des Moines III
7:10 p.m.
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS, MML
Jacksonville III
7:20 p.m.
(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
TBS, MML
Hartford III
7:27 p.m.
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga
truTV, MML
Salt Lake City III
After conc. III
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
TNT, MML
Des Moines IV
After conc. III
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
CBS, MML
Jacksonville IV
After conc. III
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
TBS, MML
Hartford IV
After conc. III
truTV, MML
Salt Lake City IV
