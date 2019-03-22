March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online Friday
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday
It's finally here. The madness began yesterday, and the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is off and running again on Friday. We have not seen a No. 1 seed fall to a No. 16 seed like last season -- at least not yet -- but between Ja Morant taking the day by storm with the first triple-double in the Big Dance since 2012 and a wild Auburn-New Mexico State ending that left Bruce Pearl nearly speechless, there was no shortage of excitement to get your Thursday thirst for college basketball quenched.
Now we're onto day two. Three No. 1 seeds will play their first game on Friday -- including No. 1 overall seed Duke. The action tips at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 7 seed Cincinnati and No. 10 seed Iowa. Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the Friday first round March Madness action from start to finish.
2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information
Date: Friday, March 22 | Day start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
CBS, MML
Columbus I
12:40 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
truTV, MML
Columbia I
1:30 p.m.
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT, MML
Tulsa I
2 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
TBS, MML
San Jose I
After conc. I
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS, MML
Columbus II
After conc. I
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
truTV, MML
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
TNT, MML
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
TBS, MML
San Jose II
6:50 p.m.
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
TNT, MML
Columbus III
7:10 p.m.
(16) North Dakota State vs. (1) Duke
CBS, MML
Columbia III
7:20 p.m.
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
TBS, MML
Tulsa III
7:27 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
truTV, MML
San Jose III
After conc. III
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
TNT, MML
Columbus IV
After conc. III
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
CBS, MML
Columbia IV
After conc. III
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
TBS, MML
Tulsa IV
After conc. III
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
truTV, MML
San Jose IV
