March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online Friday

Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday

It's finally here. The madness began yesterday, and the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is off and running again on Friday. We have not seen a No. 1 seed fall to a No. 16 seed like last season -- at least not yet -- but between Ja Morant taking the day by storm with the first triple-double in the Big Dance since 2012 and a wild Auburn-New Mexico State ending that left Bruce Pearl nearly speechless, there was no shortage of excitement to get your Thursday thirst for college basketball quenched.

Now we're onto day two. Three No. 1 seeds will play their first game on Friday -- including No. 1 overall seed Duke. The action tips at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 7 seed Cincinnati and No. 10 seed Iowa. Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the Friday first round March Madness action from start to finish. 

2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information

Date: Friday, March 22 | Day start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

CBS, MML

Columbus I

12:40 p.m.

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

truTV, MML

Columbia I

1:30 p.m.

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

TNT, MML 

Tulsa I

2 p.m.

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State

TBS, MML 

San Jose I

After conc. I

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

CBS, MML 

Columbus II

After conc. I

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

truTV, MML 

Columbia II

After conc. I

(11) Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo

TNT, MML 

Tulsa II

After conc. I

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

TBS, MML 

San Jose II

6:50 p.m.

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State

TNT, MML 

Columbus III

7:10 p.m.

(16) North Dakota State vs. (1) Duke

CBS, MML 

Columbia III

7:20 p.m.

(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston

TBS, MML 

Tulsa III

7:27 p.m.

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State

truTV, MML 

San Jose III

After conc. III

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina 

TNT, MML 

Columbus IV

After conc. III

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

CBS, MML 

Columbia IV

After conc. III

(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State

TBS, MML 

Tulsa IV

After conc. III

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

truTV, MML 

San Jose IV

