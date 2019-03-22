March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online Friday

It's finally here. The madness began yesterday, and the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is off and running again on Friday. We have not seen a No. 1 seed fall to a No. 16 seed like last season -- at least not yet -- but between Ja Morant taking the day by storm with the first triple-double in the Big Dance since 2012 and a wild Auburn-New Mexico State ending that left Bruce Pearl nearly speechless, there was no shortage of excitement to get your Thursday thirst for college basketball quenched.

Now we're onto day two. Three No. 1 seeds will play their first game on Friday -- including No. 1 overall seed Duke. The action tips at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 7 seed Cincinnati and No. 10 seed Iowa. Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the Friday first round March Madness action from start to finish.

2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information

Date: Friday, March 22 | Day start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)