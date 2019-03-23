March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online on Saturday

Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday

The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is over. Now is when we usually see the cream rise to the top with eight spots in the Sweet 16 on the line starting Saturday afternoon. Three No. 2 seeds (Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State) will look to earn their spots in the second weekend in tough tests, while the lone No. 1 seed in action on Saturday (Gonzaga) will look to avoid the upset bid from No. 9 seed Baylor.

Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the second round March Madness action on Saturday from start to finish, including how you can stream each game while on the go.

2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 23 | Day start time: 12:10 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

12:10 p.m.

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU

CBS, MML

Jacksonville I

After conc. I

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky

CBS, MML

Jacksonville II

5:15 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan

CBS, MML 

Des Moines I

6:10 p.m.

(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State

TNT, MML 

Hartford I

7:10 p.m.

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga

TBS, MML 

Salt Lake City I

After conc. I

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State

CBS, MML

Des Moines II

After conc. I

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue

TNT, MML 

Hartford II

After conc. I

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas

TBS, MML 

Salt Lake City II

