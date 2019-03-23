March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online on Saturday

The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is over. Now is when we usually see the cream rise to the top with eight spots in the Sweet 16 on the line starting Saturday afternoon. Three No. 2 seeds (Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State) will look to earn their spots in the second weekend in tough tests, while the lone No. 1 seed in action on Saturday (Gonzaga) will look to avoid the upset bid from No. 9 seed Baylor.

Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the second round March Madness action on Saturday from start to finish, including how you can stream each game while on the go.

2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 23 | Day start time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)