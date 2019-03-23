March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online on Saturday
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday
The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is over. Now is when we usually see the cream rise to the top with eight spots in the Sweet 16 on the line starting Saturday afternoon. Three No. 2 seeds (Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State) will look to earn their spots in the second weekend in tough tests, while the lone No. 1 seed in action on Saturday (Gonzaga) will look to avoid the upset bid from No. 9 seed Baylor.
Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the second round March Madness action on Saturday from start to finish, including how you can stream each game while on the go.
2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information
Date: Saturday, March 23 | Day start time: 12:10 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU
CBS, MML
Jacksonville I
After conc. I
(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS, MML
Jacksonville II
5:15 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan
CBS, MML
Des Moines I
6:10 p.m.
(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State
TNT, MML
Hartford I
7:10 p.m.
(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga
TBS, MML
Salt Lake City I
After conc. I
(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS, MML
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue
TNT, MML
Hartford II
After conc. I
(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas
TBS, MML
Salt Lake City II
-
