March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online on Sunday
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday
The second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament has begun, and March Madness is in full effect. After eight teams punched their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Saturday, eight more will hope to do the same on Sunday. There's three No. 1 seeds in action (Duke, North Carolina and Virginia) looking to earn their spots in the second weekend, while we will see at least one more Cinderella punch its ticket when No. 13 seed UC Irvine takes on No. 12 seed Oregon.
Before we all dive head first, let's first take a look at how you can watch the games. Below is all the information you need to catch the second round March Madness action on Saturday from start to finish, including how you can stream each game while on the go.
2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information
Date: Sunday, March 24 | Day start time: 12:10 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS, MML
Columbus I
After conc. I
(9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina
CBS, MML
Columbus II
5:15 p.m.
(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke
CBS, MML
Columbia I
6:10 p.m.
(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT, MML
Tulsa I
7:10 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech
TBS, MML
San Jose I
7:45 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia
truTV, MML
Columbia II
8:40 p.m.
(11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston
TNT, MML
Tulsa II
9:40 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon
TBS, MML
San Jose II
