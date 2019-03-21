March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming free online Thursday

Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday

It's finally here. The madness has begun, and the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is off and running. There will be one top seed in action on Thursday, as the West Region No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off with Fairleigh Dickinson, who earned this spot with a First Four victory on Tuesday over Prairie View A&M. Coach Mark Few and the Zags are still in search of the first national championship in program history. Throughout the season, some have called this the best Gonzaga team Few has ever put on the court in his 20 years heading up the program, so it'll be interesting to keep an eye on the Bulldogs throughout the tournament.

Also in action on Thursday night in the first round will be prominent No. 2 seeds in Michigan and Kentucky

We're set for NCAA Tournament overload and college basketball to consume our lives in late March, truly a tradition unlike any other for sports fans. Below is all the information you need to catch the Thursday first round March Madness action from start to finish. 

2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 21 | Day start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)

Time (ET)GameTV / StreamSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville

CBS, MML

Des Moines

12:40 p.m.

(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

truTV, MML 

Jacksonville I

1:30 p.m.

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn

TNT, MML 

Salt Lake City I

2 p.m.

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State

TBS, MML 

Hartford I

After conc. I

(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State

CBS, MML 

Des Moines II

After conc. I 

(11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

truTV, MML 

Jacksonville II

After conc. I 

(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

TNT, MML 

Salt Lake City II

After conc. I 

(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette

TBS, MML 

Hartford II

6:50 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

TNT, MML 

Des Moines III

7:10 p.m.

(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

CBS, MML 

Jacksonville III

7:20 p.m.

(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova

TBS, MML 

Hartford III

7:27 p.m.

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga

truTV, MML 

Salt Lake City III

After conc. III 

(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

TNT, MML 

Des Moines IV

After conc. III 

(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

CBS, MML 

Jacksonville IV

After conc. III 

(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

TBS, MML 

Hartford IV

After conc. III 

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

truTV, MML 

Salt Lake City IV

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games
    Follow Your Bracket Live
    VIEW
    Tourney Highlights & Analysis
    Watch on CBS Sports HQ