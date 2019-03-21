March Madness live stream: Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament basketball streaming online for free Thursday

It's finally here. Let the madness begin. The first round of tthe NCAA Tournament begins Thursday. It's time to get right into the thick of the madness that is the 2019 NCAA Tournament. On Thursday, first-round action will tip off as the journey begins for 64 teams toward what they all hope will be a Final Four appearance come early April.

There will be one top seed in action on Thursday, as the West Region No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off with Fairleigh Dickinson, who earned this spot with a First Four victory on Tuesday over Prairie View A&M. Coach Mark Few and the Zags are still in search of the first national championship in program history. Throughout the season, some have called this the best Gonzaga team Few has ever put on the court in his 20 years heading up the program, so it'll be interesting to keep an eye on the Bulldogs throughout the tournament. Also in action on Thursday in the first round will be prominent No. 2 seeds in Michigan State, Michigan and Kentucky.

We're set for NCAA Tournament overload and college basketball to consume our lives in late March, truly a tradition unlike any other for sports fans. Below is all the information you need to catch the Thursday first round March Madness action from start to finish.

2019 NCAA Tournament viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 21 | Day start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV | Live streams: March Madness Live & fubo.tv (Try for free!)