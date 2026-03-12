Skip to Main Content
March Madness 2026 live updates: Bracketology, bubble watch, predictions for NCAA Tournament field of 68

With Selection Sunday just a few days away, here's the latest as the NCAA Tournament's field of 68 is built

Selection Sunday is just four days away, and the race for the spots in the 2026 NCAA Tournament field is nearing its conclusion. Teams had four months to build their resumes and position themselves for optimum seeding, but these next few days offer the chance at a final impression.

The selection committee asserts that what happens during conference tournament week matters no more or no less than what transpires during a sparsely attended multi-team event around the Thanksgiving holiday. But it still matters and we're tracking what it all means with CBS Sports Bracketology.

Follow along with the major conference tournamentsACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | SEC

Margins are thin on the bubble and in the race for key seeding positions elsewhere in the bracket. Can Duke hold off Michigan and Arizona for the final No. 1 seed. Can Florida edge UConn for the final No. 1 seed? Will Houston finish high enough on the No. 2 seed line to where the Cougars get assigned to the South Region, which culminates in Houston?

Conference tournament play will help sort out those questions. Hopefully, league tournaments will also help make sense of a messy bubble picture that has seen few teams step up to assert themselves. While some teams that were recently flirting with the bubble can now be considered locks, the status of many others remains up in the air.

Could an Auburn team expected to arrive on Selection Sunday with 16 losses actually get selected as one of the Big Dance's 37 at-large teams.

We're tracking all the Bracketology madness here.  

College basketball conference tournaments 2026: McNeese, Lehigh, Idaho clinch bids to the NCAA Tournament

Wednesday was another busy day as automatic bids were awarded to the 2026 NCAA Tournament from the Big Sky, Patriot League and the Southland. The winners of those conferences joined the 12 teams that had already clinched a berth to the Big Dance.

McNeese defeated Stephen F. Austin 76-59 in the Southland Tournament title game. The Cowboys' win over SFA came less than 24 hours after securing a dramatic triple-overtime win over UT Rio Grande Valley in the semifinals. McNeese will make its third consecutive appearance in the Big Dance.

In the Patriot League, Lehigh defeated Boston University 74-60 to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain Hawks will be making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2012 -- the year the program upset Duke in the first round.

Bracketology locks ahead of Selection Sunday: We think these teams are safely in and these have work to do

A new wave of NCAA Tournament locks has emerged entering Thursday's conference tournament action, as results continue rolling in. UCF, Iowa, Texas A&M and Santa Clara have passed from the "almost there" category into lock status for the Big Dance as other bubble contenders keep struggling.

UCF and Iowa both won their Wednesday conference tournament games. Even though the victories came against teams not expected to make the NCAA Tournament, they brought some insurance. Both teams should be solidly in the field, regardless of what happens from here.

Santa Clara and Texas A&M didn't even play Wednesday, but both appear to be safely in the field now. The Broncos are on track to enter Selection Sunday with a Wins Above Bubble score above 2.0, meaning they have roughly two more victories against their schedule than the average bubble team would.

March 12, 2026, 7:20 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 3:20 pm EDT
 
Missouri is safe, but not a lock ... yet

SEC Tournament: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Entering the day, Missouri was considered "almost there" to lock up an at-large berth to the Big Dance. After losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, the Tigers will have to sweat out the next few days until Selection Sunday. With the loss, Missouri is projected to fall to the "Last Four In" category, which could make a trip to Dayton for the First Four next week possible. It is notable that, because so many teams have failed to capitalize on not having to leave their fate up to the committee this weekend, Missouri still has a chance to avoid playing in Dayton entirely.

Still, the Tigers should be safe. In our CBS Sports projections, the Tigers have an 83% chance to earn a trip to the Big Dance.

Kentucky will play No. 1 seed Florida on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Gators are in contention to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

NC State not quite a lock

ACC Tournament: Virgina 81, NC State 74

NC State beat Pitt in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, but the Wolfpack are remaining in the "almost there" category for now after losing to Virginia on Thursday. Their best road wins over Clemson and SMU have depreciated in value, and a 24-point beatdown of North Carolina comes with a significant asterisk since UNC was missing stars Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. Thus, it still feels premature to call NC State a lock just yet, though it remains firmly on the right side of the bubble in CBS Sports Bracketology.

David Cobb
March 12, 2026, 6:40 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 2:40 pm EDT
 
Matt Norlander's Court Report: Ranking a historically shaky NCAA Tournament bubble

It's Thursday of conference tournament week, which means the sprint to Selection Sunday has begun.

At CBS Sports, that process is unfolding a little differently this season. Each morning a group of data scientists and reporters gather to build the projected field of 68 -- a model-driven exercise with human fingerprints. Consensus is the goal. Dissent is encouraged. And with several bubble teams separated by the thinnest of margins, there's plenty of it. 

The bigger issue: this bubble might be the weakest in recent memory.

Bracketology: Race for NCAA Tournament's top seeds enters final stretch before Selection Sunday

A sprint to the finish for the prospective No. 1 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, when Duke, Arizona and UConn start their postseason journeys with conference tournament action. The duration of their stays will determine how the top line in the bracket ends up looking when the field of 68 is revealed March 15 on CBS (6 p.m. ET). 

While Duke, Arizona and Michigan are all destined for No. 1 seeds, the battle for the No. 1 overall seed will come down to what transpires over the next few days. So will the battle for the final No. 1 seed.

In both cases, the selection committee's valuation of head-to-head results could prove significant.

March 12, 2026, 6:15 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 2:15 pm EDT
 
Miami (Ohio) stunned by UMass, but still projected in NCAA Tournament field

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks suffered its first loss of the season in the opening round of the MAC Tournament on Thursday. The RedHawks, the No. 1 seed in the MAC, lost to No. 8 seed UMass 87-83 in an upset that will have major Bracketology implications throughout the rest of the field. 

The RedHawks finished the regular season 31-0 and went 18-0 in MAC play.

With Miami University unable to secure the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, it appears more likely than not that the MAC will be a two-bid league for the first time since 1999. Despite the loss, Miami (Ohio) is still projected to be in the field as an at-large team. 

With the loss, our CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections have the RedHawks moving from seedline No. 40 to 44, which would drop them from the No. 10 line to a No. 11 seed.

Wednesday's bubble winners and losers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  — The 2026 NCAA Tournament bubble is so weak that teams struggling through prolonged late-season slumps are getting grace merely because others around the at-large cut-line are losing, too. Case in point: Texas. The wasted Wednesday for bubble teams followed a terrible Tuesday that saw Stanford and Virginia Tech lose in their first round ACC Tournament games and slide from realistic at-large consideration to territory that should be unpalatable for inclusion.

March 12, 2026, 5:59 PM
Mar. 12, 2026, 1:59 pm EDT
