March Madness 2026 live updates: Bracketology, bubble watch, predictions for NCAA Tournament field of 68

College basketball conference tournaments 2026: McNeese, Lehigh, Idaho clinch bids to the NCAA Tournament
Wednesday was another busy day as automatic bids were awarded to the 2026 NCAA Tournament from the Big Sky, Patriot League and the Southland. The winners of those conferences joined the 12 teams that had already clinched a berth to the Big Dance.
McNeese defeated Stephen F. Austin 76-59 in the Southland Tournament title game. The Cowboys' win over SFA came less than 24 hours after securing a dramatic triple-overtime win over UT Rio Grande Valley in the semifinals. McNeese will make its third consecutive appearance in the Big Dance.
In the Patriot League, Lehigh defeated Boston University 74-60 to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain Hawks will be making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2012 -- the year the program upset Duke in the first round.