March Madness 2026 live updates: Bracketology, bubble watch, predictions for NCAA Tournament field of 68

Selection Sunday is just four days away, and the race for the spots in the 2026 NCAA Tournament field is nearing its conclusion. Teams had four months to build their resumes and position themselves for optimum seeding, but these next few days offer the chance at a final impression.

The selection committee asserts that what happens during conference tournament week matters no more or no less than what transpires during a sparsely attended multi-team event around the Thanksgiving holiday. But it still matters and we're tracking what it all means with CBS Sports Bracketology.

Follow along with the major conference tournaments: ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | SEC

Margins are thin on the bubble and in the race for key seeding positions elsewhere in the bracket. Can Duke hold off Michigan and Arizona for the final No. 1 seed. Can Florida edge UConn for the final No. 1 seed? Will Houston finish high enough on the No. 2 seed line to where the Cougars get assigned to the South Region, which culminates in Houston?

Conference tournament play will help sort out those questions. Hopefully, league tournaments will also help make sense of a messy bubble picture that has seen few teams step up to assert themselves. While some teams that were recently flirting with the bubble can now be considered locks, the status of many others remains up in the air.

Could an Auburn team expected to arrive on Selection Sunday with 16 losses actually get selected as one of the Big Dance's 37 at-large teams.

We're tracking all the Bracketology madness here.