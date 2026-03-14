March Madness 2026 live updates: Bracketology, bubble watch, predictions for NCAA Tournament field of 68

A whopping total of 11 automatic bids to the 2026 NCAA Tournament will be awarded during Saturday's daylong marathon of conference tournament action. One-bid leagues such as the America East, Big West, Conference USA, MEAC, SWAC and WAC are among those crowning champions.

There will be plenty of consequential action from within the high-major ranks as well, with the ACC, Big 12 and Big East Tournaments each concluding. The Big Ten and SEC will each be in the semifinal round. One big question looming there is whether Ole Miss can continue its Cinderella run as the Rebels will take on Arkansas with a spot in the SEC Tournament final at stake.

Another one of the day's top highlights will be a MAC Tournament final pitting Akron against Toledo in a fight to see who joins projected at-large team Miami (Ohio) in making the MAC a two-bid league for the first time since 1999.

Significant attention will also be on the Mountain West Tournament title game. No. 1 seed Utah State will take on No. 2 seed San Diego State. The Aztecs could still have a shot at making the tournament as an at-large team with a loss, but they are entering the day as one of First Four Out in CBS Sports Bracketology.

We will be tracking all the action here as the countdown to Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show continues.

Follow along with the major conference tournaments: ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | SEC

We're tracking all the Bracketology madness here.