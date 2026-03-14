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March Madness 2026 live updates: Bracketology, bubble watch, predictions for NCAA Tournament field of 68

With Selection Sunday just a few days away, here's the latest as the NCAA Tournament's field of 68 is built

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A whopping total of 11 automatic bids to the 2026 NCAA Tournament will be awarded during Saturday's daylong marathon of conference tournament action. One-bid leagues such as the America East, Big West, Conference USA, MEAC, SWAC and WAC are among those crowning champions.

There will be plenty of consequential action from within the high-major ranks as well, with the ACC, Big 12 and Big East Tournaments each concluding. The Big Ten and SEC will each be in the semifinal round. One big question looming there is whether Ole Miss can continue its Cinderella run as the Rebels will take on Arkansas with a spot in the SEC Tournament final at stake.

Another one of the day's top highlights will be a MAC Tournament final pitting Akron against Toledo in a fight to see who joins projected at-large team Miami (Ohio) in making the MAC a two-bid league for the first time since 1999.

Significant attention will also be on the Mountain West Tournament title game. No. 1 seed Utah State will take on No. 2 seed San Diego State. The Aztecs could still have a shot at making the tournament as an at-large team with a loss, but they are entering the day as one of First Four Out in CBS Sports Bracketology.

We will be tracking all the action here as the countdown to Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show continues.

Follow along with the major conference tournamentsACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | SEC

We're tracking all the Bracketology madness here.  

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Change on the No. 1 seed line

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CBS Sports Research

With Florida falling 91-74 to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals, the Gators are off the No. 1 seed line for now. Who lands as the final No. 1 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology will ultimately be determined by the outcomes of the Big 12 and Big East Tournament title games.

— If Houston beats Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament title game, it will be the fourth No. 1 seed in our final projection, regardless of what UConn does.
— If UConn wins and Houston loses, UConn will be the fourth No. 1 seed.
— If both UConn and Houston lose, Florida will likely regain the fourth No. 1 seed in our final CBS Sports Bracketology projection

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 7:15 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 3:15 pm EDT
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Purdue legitimizes itself in tight No. 2 seed race

Purdue, which entered the day as No. 2 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology, legitimized its hopes of landing on the No. 2 seed line tomorrow by edging UCLA 73-66 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers are fighting with a group that includes Michigan State, Iowa State, Illinois and perhaps even Virginia (if the Cavaliers beat Duke) for the last two No. 2 seeds. Vanderbilt could also have something to say in the race if it beats Arkansas for in the SEC Tournament title game. It would be no surprise if there's been robust discussion in the committee room over the No. 2 seed line as there isn't much separating the cluster of teams in the mix.

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 9:36 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 5:36 pm EDT
 
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Automatic bids going out

By the early afternoon, two teams punched their tickets to the Big Dance. Howard defeated North Carolina Central 70-63. This will mark Howard's third NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023.

In the America East, UMBC defeated Vermont 74-59 to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. If that name sounds familiar, it's because UMBC was the first team in NCAA Tournament history to defeat a No. 1 seed as a No. 16 seed.  

College basketball conference tournaments 2026: 11 automatic bids to NCAA Tournament to be awarded Saturday
Cameron Salerno
College basketball conference tournaments 2026: 11 automatic bids to NCAA Tournament to be awarded Saturday
 
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Ole Miss aiming to keep surprise run alive

Ole Miss trails Arkansas 27-23 late in the first half of the SEC Tournament semifinals as the Rebels seek to notch their fourth victory in four days. One season after reaching the Sweet 16, Ole Miss cratered this year by losing 12 of its last 13 regular season games. The precipitous slide left coach Chris Beard's club as the No. 15 seed for the SEC Tournament. They are still just 15-19 after Friday's win, but after beginning the week with 300-to-1 odds of winning the SEC Tournament, hope is alive. Bubble teams will be cheering for Arkansas to remove any risk of the Rebels stealing a bid.

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 8:16 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 4:16 pm EDT
 
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Anarchy in the A-10

Dayton big man Amaël L'Etang had a game-winning stickback with less than a second to go to propel Dayton past Saint Louis, 70-69, and earn a spot in the A-10 Tournament championship game. Dayton's case to steal a bid is very much alive and well.

A potential nightmare for bubble teams is also possible because of the A10 situation. Saint Louis is likely in as an at-large team. If Dayton beats bubbly VCU in the title game, a 3-bid A10 could be possible. The Rams are in action this afternoon in the semifinals against Saint Joseph's.

 
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NCAA Tournament locks

Amid a massive Saturday of conference tournament action, spots in the NCAA Tournament are at a premium. The bubble picture remains up in the air, and 11 automatic bids will be awarded over course of the day. There will be particularly high drama in the Mountain West, where Utah State takes on San Diego State for the title.

Amid the surge of pivotal action, here's a look at which teams are "locks" to make the field.

Bracketology locks ahead of Selection Sunday: We think these teams are safely in and these have work to do
David Cobb
Bracketology locks ahead of Selection Sunday: We think these teams are safely in and these have work to do
David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 7:29 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 3:29 pm EDT
 
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How the CBS Sports crew reacted to Yaxel Lendeborg's game-winner

Big Ten: Michigan 68, Wisconsin 65

Michigan is still alive for the No. 1 overall seed after Lendeborg's last-second 3-pointer. Here is how the CBS Sports crew reacted to the shot.

 
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Looking at the Danger Zone

A year ago, the 40s in WAB (Wins Above Bubble) proved to be the chopping block for at-large consideration. West Virginia was the best team left out with a No. 43 WAB ranking, and Xavier was the worst team to get in with a No. 49 WAB ranking. Every team in the top 40 of WAB is considered a lock for our purposes entering Saturday's action.

41. Missouri*
42. VCU | plays Saturday
43. NC State*
44. Auburn*
45. San Diego State | plays Saturday
46. SMU*
47. Texas*
48. McNeese | clinched automatic bid
49. Oklahoma*
50. Oklahoma State*

*eliminated from conference tournament

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 7:15 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 3:15 pm EDT
 
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Michigan wins it, still alive for the No. 1 overall seed

Big Ten: Michigan 68, Wisconsin 65

What a shot by the Big Ten Player of the Year. Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to send his team to the Big Ten title game on Sunday. The Wolverines will face the winner of the Purdue and UCLA matchup. With the win, Michigan is still alive for the No. 1 overall seed. The Wolverines will likely need to win tomorrow's Big Ten title game and/or get some help. 

Duke plays Virginia for the ACC title later today, while Houston faces Arizona in the Big 12 championship.

 
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Battle for No. 2 seeds

The battle for the last two No. 2 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament is coming down to the wire after a consequential Friday of action. Purdue has risen onto the No. 2 seed line for now in CBS Sports Bracketology, but its staying power there may be dictated by its Big Ten Tournament semifinal showdown with UCLA on Saturday.

If the Boilermakers win that one, they are well-positioned to stay. If they lose, they are at risk of dropping back behind Iowa State since the Cyclones own a decisive head-to-head win over Purdue from Dec. 6. A side-by-side scrub of the two teams within the committee room might go the Cyclones' way for that reason.

Then, there is the Virginia question. If the Cavaliers upset Duke in the ACC Tournament title game, could the Cavaliers enter the No. 2 seed conversation? Slaying the Blue Devils would bring a significant boost for a Virginia team that already rates as a top-10 team in the results-based metrics used by the selection committee. The Cavaliers are lagging a bit in predictive metrics, but beating Duke would help change that.

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 7:01 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 3:01 pm EDT
 
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No. 1 overall seed debate

No one in the mix for the No. 1 overall seed or the fourth No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament has flinched during conference tournament action, which sets up a high-stakes Saturday for the Bracketology picture. Duke and Arizona will each be vying for conference tournament titles while Michigan is playing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The Blue Devils, Wolverines and Wildcats are locks to be No. 1 seeds regardless of what happens. But their order will be determined by the final results that transpire before Sunday's selection show on CBS. If Duke beats Virginia in the ACC Tournament title game, it will be well-positioned to claim the No. 1 overall seed. 

However, there is little separating the Blue Devils from Arizona and Michigan. If Arizona takes out Houston for the Big 12 Tournament crown, the Wildcats will also have a strong case to be No. 1 overall. 

Bracketology: Arizona vs. Houston offers high stakes as potential NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds refuse to flinch
David Cobb
Bracketology: Arizona vs. Houston offers high stakes as potential NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds refuse to flinch
David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 6:46 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 2:46 pm EDT
 
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The Bracketology fate of Miami (Ohio)

For better or worse, previously unbeaten Miami (Ohio) will be a major talking point until the NCAA Tournament's selection committee submits its final bracket on Selection Sunday. The RedHawks suffered a stunning loss on Thursday in the first round of the MAC Tournament to UMass, which will likely open the door for the league to get two teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

Here is what our CBS Sports experts think about Miami (Ohio) heading into the weekend.

How should the NCAA Tournament selection committee evaluate Miami (Ohio)? Our experts weigh in
Cameron Salerno
How should the NCAA Tournament selection committee evaluate Miami (Ohio)? Our experts weigh in
 
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Winners and Losers from Friday's action

A season to forget for Ole Miss will have an ending to remember, regardless of what happens from here. The Rebels stunned Alabama in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday, outlasting the Crimson Tide 80-79 for their third win in three days.

Ole Miss needs two more victories to reach the NCAA Tournament. But after knocking off three projected at-large teams in three days, the Rebels shouldn't be counted out. After all, they haven't trailed at any point so far during what's becoming the top Cinderella story of conference tournament week.

Bracketology winners and losers: Ole Miss is conference tournament week's Cinderella, Auburn's hopes diminish
David Cobb
Bracketology winners and losers: Ole Miss is conference tournament week's Cinderella, Auburn's hopes diminish
David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 6:28 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 2:28 pm EDT
 
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What NCAA Tournament bubble teams need Saturday

Fans of every bubble team need Utah State to beat San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament title game. If the Aztecs win, it will make the Mountain West a two-bid league. But if Utah State wins, it could mean the MWC winds up getting only one team into the field, which would be ideal for the Longhorns.

SDSU is entering the game as the first team out of the CBS Sports Bracketology model's projected field. Thus, it stands to reason they would remain out with a loss, though of course the selection committee could have a different view of the Aztecs.

Atlantic 10 Tournament implications

It's similar situation with VCU, which is playing Saint Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals. The Rams are currently among the Last Four In. With a Quad 3 loss to Saint Joseph's, VCU would be at high risk to tumble out of the projected news, which would be great news for Texas.

It's also crazy to think about, but Ole Miss is just two victories away from becoming one of the most unlikely bid thieves of modern NCAA Tournament history. Texas fans need to hope that does not happen.

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 6:17 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 2:17 pm EDT
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