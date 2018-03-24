March Madness: Loyola-Chicago's lovable 98-year-old-chaplain has her own personalized 'Air Sister Jeans'
The Ramblers team chaplain even has her own personalized Nikes
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago have taken the college basketball world by storm. The 98-year-old nun has risen to stardom as her 11th-seeded Ramblers have ran all the way into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and it appears she even has her own personalized shoes.
Check out these rocking custom shoes that have been dubbed the 'Air Sister Jeans' as a tribute to herself and her rise to fame as the lovable team chaplain.
Sister Jean has already had her own bobblehead collectible that is available for preorder, and these kicks? Well, let's just say they're already a hit with the hip crowd.
If Loyola can snag another win on Saturday against Kansas State, the Ramblers -- and yes, Sister Jean -- will be well on their way to San Antonio for their second ever Final Four appearance in program history.
-
March Madness: Elite Eight live updates
Two teams will be headed to the Final Four after Saturday's games
-
Zags will make conference decision soon
The Bulldogs may be playing in the Mountain West as soon as the 2018-19 season
-
Kansas State vs. Loyola-Chicago preview
K-State is fresh off an upset of UK, and face Cinderella story Loyola in the Elite Eight on...
-
Big 12 has 3 teams in the Elite Eight
A team from the Missouri Valley also is making some noise
-
Edwards visits TTU locker after loss
Edwards scored 12 points in a 78-65 loss to the Red Raiders
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Elite Eight, so make sure you know how to watch online