March Madness: Loyola-Chicago's lovable 98-year-old-chaplain has her own personalized 'Air Sister Jeans'

The Ramblers team chaplain even has her own personalized Nikes

Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago have taken the college basketball world by storm. The 98-year-old nun has risen to stardom as her 11th-seeded Ramblers have ran all the way into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and it appears she even has her own personalized shoes.

Check out these rocking custom shoes that have been dubbed the 'Air Sister Jeans' as a tribute to herself and her rise to fame as the lovable team chaplain.

Sister Jean has already had her own bobblehead collectible that is available for preorder, and these kicks? Well, let's just say they're already a hit with the hip crowd.

If Loyola can snag another win on Saturday against Kansas State, the Ramblers -- and yes, Sister Jean -- will be well on their way to San Antonio for their second ever Final Four appearance in program history.

