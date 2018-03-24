March Madness: Loyola-Chicago's lovable 98-year-old-chaplain has her own personalized 'Air Sister Jeans'

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago have taken the college basketball world by storm. The 98-year-old nun has risen to stardom as her 11th-seeded Ramblers have ran all the way into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and it appears she even has her own personalized shoes.

Check out these rocking custom shoes that have been dubbed the 'Air Sister Jeans' as a tribute to herself and her rise to fame as the lovable team chaplain.

Here they are, the Air Sister Jeans on the feet of Loyola-Chicago's team chaplain, 98-year-old Sister Jean Delores Schmidt. pic.twitter.com/QB9ILRogiV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 24, 2018

Sister Jean has already had her own bobblehead collectible that is available for preorder, and these kicks? Well, let's just say they're already a hit with the hip crowd.

brb off to buy my Air Sister Jeans. — Sara G (@SGender) March 24, 2018

When do the Air Sister Jeans drop though? https://t.co/m0vlPzc4Qk — Jen Tulicki (@kindafunnygirl) March 24, 2018

If Loyola can snag another win on Saturday against Kansas State, the Ramblers -- and yes, Sister Jean -- will be well on their way to San Antonio for their second ever Final Four appearance in program history.