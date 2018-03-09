Mountain West Tournament bracket: Watch championship online, live stream, TV, picks, odds
After No. 1 seed Nevada fell Friday, it'll be SDSU and New Mexico for the automatic NCAA bid on Saturday
San Diego State trounced No. 1 seed Nevada in stunning fashion on Friday in the Mountain West semifinals, 90-73. The upset comes less than a month after the Wolf Pack stomped the Aztecs by 25 points, and positions the MWC to send an extra team to the NCAA Tournament with either SDSU or New Mexico State set to steal an automatic bid in the title game on Saturday night.
The Aztecs got the better of the Lobos in their only regular-season battle in a tightly contested 79-75 game on the road, and head into Saturday as a 4.5 point favorite on a neutral court in Las Vegas.
How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico
- Date: Saturday, March 10
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds
Odds via SportsLine: San Diego State -4.5
Analysis: San Diego State saved its best ball for the final stretch of the season, winning eight straight coming into the title game. I like the Aztecs to get the job done here after seeing how they dispatched Nevada on Friday. But it should be a close one. Take New Mexico to cover the 4.5 point spread but SDSU to win it and clinch the MWC automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
-
Georgia fires coach Mark Fox
Fox's Dawgs have missed the NCAA Tournament each of the past three years
-
North Carolina vs. Virginia odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Virginia-UNC game 10,000 times
-
Kansas vs. West Virginia odds, picks
Josh Nagel is a combined 15-1 against the spread on picks involving West Virginia and Kans...
-
San Diego State vs. New Mexico picks
Josh Nagel is heating up as March Madness approaches and just picked the Mountain West title...
-
Northern Colorado guard wows with slam
Davis put a poor Montana player in a body bag with this posterizing slam
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Cavaliers can sweep both the ACC regular-season and ACC tourney titles with a win over...