Mountain West Tournament bracket: Watch championship online, live stream, TV, picks, odds

San Diego State trounced No. 1 seed Nevada in stunning fashion on Friday in the Mountain West semifinals, 90-73. The upset comes less than a month after the Wolf Pack stomped the Aztecs by 25 points, and positions the MWC to send an extra team to the NCAA Tournament with either SDSU or New Mexico State set to steal an automatic bid in the title game on Saturday night.

The Aztecs got the better of the Lobos in their only regular-season battle in a tightly contested 79-75 game on the road, and head into Saturday as a 4.5 point favorite on a neutral court in Las Vegas.

How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico



Date: Saturday, March 10



Saturday, March 10 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds



Odds via SportsLine: San Diego State -4.5

Analysis: San Diego State saved its best ball for the final stretch of the season, winning eight straight coming into the title game. I like the Aztecs to get the job done here after seeing how they dispatched Nevada on Friday. But it should be a close one. Take New Mexico to cover the 4.5 point spread but SDSU to win it and clinch the MWC automatic NCAA Tournament berth.