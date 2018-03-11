March Madness 2018: When is Selection Sunday? Live stream, TV channel, date, time
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch the reveal
March Madness has officially arrived. It's Selection Sunday, which means the biggest hoops holiday of the year -- the day the selection committee unveils the field of 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament -- is now just hours away.
Who will be left out? Who will fall on the right side of the bubble? Which teams will snag No. 1 seeds? There are plenty of questions that have been asked for weeks that will soon be answered.
On Sunday evening at 6 p.m., TBS will air the bracket reveal live. Let the countdown -- and the drama -- begin.
Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.
Viewing information
- TV: TBS
- Date: March 11, 2018
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Stream: NCAA.com/march-madness-live
