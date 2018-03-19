March Madness: Nevada coach rips off shirt after upset comeback over Cincinnati
Eric Musselman delivered an epic postgame speech, then roared into the locker room without a shirt
Nevada coach Eric Musselman was as hyped as any Wolf Pack fan after his team -- which dug itself into a 22 point second half deficit -- stunned No. 2 Cincinnati in an epic comeback to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Wolf Pack mounted a 32-8 run over the final 10 minutes of the game and notched their first and only lead with 9 seconds remaining, and they did not relinquish it.
After the game, Musselman delivered an incredible postgame interview and turned up in the team locker room shortly after to celebrate with no shirt.
Musselman and Nevada will face No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.
