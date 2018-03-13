March Madness news: Virginia's DeAndre Hunter out for full NCAA Tournament
Virginia's title chances just took a huge hit
No. 1 overall seed Virginia announced Tuesday afternoon that freshman power forward De'Andre Hunter will miss the NCAA Tournament because of a broken left wrist.
Hunter is a 6-foot-7 pro prospect who won ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He hurt his left wrist during the ACC Tournament, according to the school, which did not disclose when or how the injury occurred. The Cavs beat UNC in Saturday night's ACC championship game. Hunter logged 18 minutes off the bench and scored 10 points against that game.
Hunter will undergo surgery next Monday and have a near-three-month recovery.
The All-ACC Freshman Team honoree averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds this season, proving to be a physical and vital defensive force for the best team in college basketball. Without Hunter, Virginia's title odds will undoubtedly take a hit. Hunter is athletically Virginia's best weapon, and proved to be a critical first man off the bench for Tony Bennett's team.
Virginia's 31-2 and faces No. 16 UMBC in the first round Friday night in Charlotte. Tip time is scheduled for approximately 9:20 p.m. and will air on TNT.
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print out your bracket and fill out your tourney winners now that the field has been annou...
-
Sign up for bracket games for free!
Make sure to sign up for Bracket Games to create your own March Madness pool
-
Tip times, sked for March Madness
Results and tip times from every March Madness game
-
NCAA Tournament: Ranking all 68 teams
No matter what the tourney committee seeded these teams, here's how we power-rank all the...
-
March Madness: Lines for 1st round
The oddsmakers in Vegas wasted no time in posting lines for First Four and first-round NCAA...
-
NCAA Tournament announcer teams
Your complete guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT...