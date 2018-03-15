March Madness: Ohio State claps back after South Dakota State's Mike Daum raises the roof

After a dunk, Daum may have accidentally started a feud

Being a No. 5 seed is a tough life. You either take care of business in Round 1, or you get mocked. Yet people love to pick the No. 12 seeds -- because they're often pretty good. And when that No. 12 seed starts mocking you in a tight first-round game, it's got to put you on edge.

With Ohio State leading 29-24, South Dakota State star Mike Daum, one of the best mid-major players in America for two years now, threw down a dunk on the baseline to make it a one-possession game. Then he did this coming back down the floor:

Keita Bates-Diop apparently had some thoughts of his own about that motion, as he took flight over South Dakota State on a one-on-one break, and point guard Kam Williams "retaliated."

Ohio State took notice.

And now perhaps our weirdest first-round feud is brewing.

Not everyone is keen on the battle, mind you.

Still some other folks weren't mad, just confused.

Daum and Bates-Diop are living up to their status as marquee players of their respective teams. In a shootout, Daum and Bates-Diop had 17 in the half in a tie ball-game at 43. But leave it to teams from Ohio and South Dakota to have a raise the roof battle in Boise. That shouldn't surprise anyone as much as it seems to.

