March Madness: Opening lines for 2018 NCAA Tournament games, early point spreads

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Well, a lot of people probably made a bunch of money and a lot of people definitely lost a lot of money with Thursday's upsets in the first round games in the NCAA Tournament. Friday's games should be just as exciting, and even those with busted brackets can still try to have a little fun with the second batch of first-round games on Friday.

The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and immerse yourself in March Madness.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Friday, March 16 (Afternoon Window)

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall

2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas

Friday, March 17 (Evening Window)

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State