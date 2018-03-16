March Madness: Opening lines for 2018 NCAA Tournament games, early point spreads
See how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for the first-round NCAA Tournament games
Well, a lot of people probably made a bunch of money and a lot of people definitely lost a lot of money with Thursday's upsets in the first round games in the NCAA Tournament. Friday's games should be just as exciting, and even those with busted brackets can still try to have a little fun with the second batch of first-round games on Friday.
The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and immerse yourself in March Madness.
Friday, March 16 (Afternoon Window)
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence
12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall
2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State
Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas
Friday, March 17 (Evening Window)
6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State
7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell
7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern
7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
