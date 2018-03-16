March Madness TV schedule: NCAA Tournament 2018 scores, results, game times, dates
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
Emotionally drained after all of Thursday's madness? Let's do it again. Here's your wall-to-wall guide to Friday's tip times, TV channel info, announcing teams as the round of 64 gets paired to 32.
Among the biggies: No. 8 seed Missouri and No. 9 Florida State square off in an SEC-ACC matchup and No. 1 seeds Virginia and Xavier will top off their tourney runs. And No. 12 Murray State is a popular upset pick against No. 5 West Virginia.
We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
(All times Eastern)
First Four: Tuesday, March 13
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
First round: Thursday, March 15
- No. 7 Rhode Island 83, No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (F-OT)
- No. 3 Tennessee 73, No. 14 Wright State 47
- No. 4 Gonzaga 68, No. 13 UNCG 64
- No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 16 Pennsylvania 60
- No. 2 Duke 89, No. 15 Iona 67
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 64, No. 6 Miami 62
- No. 5 Ohio State 81, No. 12 South Dakota State 73
- No. 8 Seton Hall 94, No. 9 NC State 83
- No. 1 Villanova 87, No. 16 Radford 61
- No. 5 Kentucky 78, No. 12 Davidson 73
- No. 6 Houston 67, No. 11 San Diego St 65
- No. 3 Texas Tech 70, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 60
- No. 9 Alabama 86, No. 8 Virginia Tech 83
- No. 13 Buffalo 89, No. 4 Arizona 68
- No. 3 Michigan 61, No. 14 Montana 47
- No. 6 Florida 77, No. 11 St. Bonaventure 62
First round: Friday, March 16
- No. 7 Texas A&M 73, No. 10 Providence 69
- 12:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton (truTV)
- 1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Wichita St. vs. no. 13 Marshall (TNT)
- 2 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia St. (TBS)
- After Texas A&M/Providence -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (CBS)
- After Purdue/CSF -- No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (truTV)
- After Wich St./Marshall -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray St. (TNT)
- After Cincinnati/Georgia St. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (TBS)
- 6:50 p.m. -- No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas St. (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 14 Bucknell (CBS)
- 7:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (TBS)
- 7:27 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (truTV)
- After Creighton/Kansas St. -- No. 1 Virginia vs. no. 16 UMBC (TNT)
- After Mich. St./Bucknell -- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- After Xavier/NC Central/Tex. So. -- No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TBS)
- After Auburn/Charleston -- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. (truTV)
Second round: Saturday, March 17
- 12:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (CBS)
- Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (CBS)
- 5:15 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)
- 6:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (TBS)
- Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio St. (CBS)
- Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (TNT)
- Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (TBS)
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- 12 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
- 7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)
- 8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
- 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
- 6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
- 9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
