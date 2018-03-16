March Madness TV schedule: NCAA Tournament 2018 scores, results, game times, dates

March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here

Emotionally drained after all of Thursday's madness? Let's do it again. Here's your wall-to-wall guide to Friday's tip times, TV channel info, announcing teams as the round of 64 gets paired to 32. 

Among the biggies: No. 8 seed Missouri and No. 9 Florida State square off in an SEC-ACC matchup and No. 1 seeds Virginia and Xavier will top off their tourney runs. And No. 12 Murray State is a popular upset pick against No. 5 West Virginia.

We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here. 

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

First round: Thursday, March 15

First round: Friday, March 16

Second round: Saturday, March 17

  • 12:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (CBS)
  • Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (CBS)  
  • 5:15 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)
  • 6:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (TNT)  
  • 7:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (TBS)
  • Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio St. (CBS)  
  • Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (TNT)
  • Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (TBS)  

Second round: Sunday, March 18

  • 12 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
  • 2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)  
  • 5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
  • 6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)  
  • 7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
  • 7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)  
  • 8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
  • 9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)  

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

  • 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
  • 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)  
  • 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
  • 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)  

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

  • 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
  • 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)  
  • 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
  • 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)  

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

  • 6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
  • 8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)  

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

  • 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
  • 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)  

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

  • 6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
  • 8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)  

National Championship: Monday, April 2

  • 9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
