March Madness: Warriors' Steph Curry gifts UMBC special Under Armour shoes

The buzz of No. 16 seed stunning No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament has reached the highest levels of the NBA.

Golden State Warriors star and two-time MVP winner Steph Curry provided the Retrievers new limited release sneakers and swag, which they will wear when they face off against Kansas State on Sunday evening.

Curry, a Davidson alum, has no ties to Cinderella-in-the-making UMBC. However both the university and Curry are signed with Under Armour.

Perhaps the new kicks will give UMBC some extra pep in its step on Sunday as they face No. 9 seed Kansas State for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. The Retrievers and Wildcats will tip at 7:45 p.m. ET on truTV.