March Madness: Warriors' Steph Curry gifts UMBC special Under Armour shoes
Curry gave the Retrievers the kicks ahead of their second-round game on Sunday
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
The buzz of No. 16 seed stunning No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament has reached the highest levels of the NBA.
Golden State Warriors star and two-time MVP winner Steph Curry provided the Retrievers new limited release sneakers and swag, which they will wear when they face off against Kansas State on Sunday evening.
Curry, a Davidson alum, has no ties to Cinderella-in-the-making UMBC. However both the university and Curry are signed with Under Armour.
Perhaps the new kicks will give UMBC some extra pep in its step on Sunday as they face No. 9 seed Kansas State for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. The Retrievers and Wildcats will tip at 7:45 p.m. ET on truTV.
-
Nevada coach flings off shirt after win
Eric Musselman delivered an epic postgame speech, then roared into the locker room without...
-
Nevada mounts epic comeback, stuns Cincy
The Bearcats scored only 8 points in the final 10 minutes and Nevada took advantage
-
March Madness results, sked, tip times
March Madness is already insane, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game...
-
Boeheim, Syracuse back in the Sweet 16
Jim Boeheim bests Tom Izzo in Hall of Fame clash to put the Orange into the Sweet 16
-
Xavier vs. Florida State preview
The No. 1 seed Musketeers face Florida State in the second round of the Big Dance on Sunda...
-
Sunday's NCAA Tournament live updates
The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday