March Madness: When is Selection Sunday 2018, TV channel, live stream, time, date
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch the reveal
March is officially here, which means the madness is quick to follow.
The action officially kicks into high gear on Selection Sunday, when the NCAA selection committee reveals the highly-anticipated field of 68 teams named to the NCAA Tournament.
It's an annual tradition unlike any other. Like clockwork, everyone across the country waits on pins and needles as Greg Gumbel and the studio crew meticulously unveil the bracket region-by-region. There's never a shortage of drama, fun and intrigue on one of the sport's hallmark days.
This year the show will be televised on TBS, which will be the home of the Final Four on March 31. The rest of the NCAA Tournament games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.
Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.
Viewing information
- TV: TBS
- Date: March 11, 2018
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Stream: NCAA.com
-
Coaching changes tracker: Latest updates
A frequently briefed, up-to-date list of college hoops' 2018 coaching changes and rumors
-
How to watch the CAA semifinals
Four teams are battling for the automatic bid from the Colonial Athletic Association
-
Saint Mary's vs. BYU odds, picks
Kenny White has crushed his college basketball picks and he just locked in a strong play for...
-
Oakland vs. Cleveland State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Cleveland State vs. Oakland game 10,000 tim...
-
Podcast: Big Ten was a hit in Big Apple
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss a variety of topics, including Duke's chances to earn...
-
Conference tourney brackets, schedules
All the conference tournament brackets are set