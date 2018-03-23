March Madness: When is the 2018 Final Four? Date, city, schedule, location, TV channel
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 12 teams vying for the four precious spots reserved in San Antonio
We're halfway through the Sweet 16, with four teams already punching their tickets to the Elite Eight. By Friday night we'll know who the other four teams are, and then those eight teams will compete for the most prestigious spot of all -- the Final Four.
Making the Sweet 16 is a tremendous accomplishment, but none of the teams are going to be happy if they go home. They want to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they'll get the chance to play for the national championship.
The 16 will soon be chopped down to eight, then to four, after this weekend's slate of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action takes place at respective regional sites, beginning on Thursday.
That means the road to the Final Four -- which will take place in San Antonio, Texas, this season -- is nearly paved.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Time: Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
