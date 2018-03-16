March Madness: Wichita State crippled by lengthy blown replay in upset loss to Marshall

Everyone except the officials seemed to know that ball was off Marshall's Jannson Williams

A prolonged video replay by the officials during Friday's game between Wichita State and Marshall appeared to be called inaccurately and, ultimately, might have cost the Shockers a key possession in their 81-75 upset loss.

In the final minute, Marshall and Wichita State players battled for a rebound in the paint when the ball flew out of bounds in a battle down low. The initial call on the floor was Marshall ball, but an instant replay clearly showed the ball tip off Jannson Williams, meaning Wichita State would get the ball back down three with 36.2 seconds left.

That's not how the officials saw things. After a lengthy video review, they determined it was, indeed, off Wichita State.

So instead of the Shockers getting the ball with a chance to tie things up, Marshall retained possession and promptly iced the game by getting a dunk from Ajdin Penava on the ensuing inbounds play to put the Thundering Herd up by five points. 

There also was another lengthy video review, just for good measure, on a separate call. But that one wasn't as pivotal as the first.

Maybe Wichita State comes down and clanks a 3-pointer off the front of the rim, and Marshall wins it 81-75 regardless of the outcome of the replay. But because of a botched review, we will never know exactly how this first round thriller could have ended.

