TAMPA, Fla. -- Less than 16 minutes into Marcis Ponder's college career, fans inside Benchmark International Arena were chanting his name ... kinda.

After Florida State's 7-foot, 285-pound freshman center hustled in an attempt to secure an offensive rebound, he was fouled. That meant another trip to the free-throw line and a chance to add stats to his already impressive night. Once he stepped onto the line, fans started chanting "Baby Shaq," a nickname Ponder earned when he was just a teenager.

There are some similarities in playstyle between Ponder and Shaquille O'Neal's games, which makes his nickname — and the fans chanting it — even more fitting. O'Neal, who became one of the most dominant players of his era for his blend of size, strength and athleticism, inspired a generation of players to live and dominate the game from inside the paint.

That's Ponder's game to a T. He is a down-low physical finisher who operates almost solely in the paint. He sets hard screens and gobbles up rebounds on both ends of the floor. Ponder, who played football growing up, looks impossible to move, so imagine being on the opposing end of a screen or having to fight around him for a rebound.

Doesn't sound fun.

Ponder's interior dominance on the offensive glass

It didn't take long for Ponder to announce himself to the college basketball universe during Florida State's 113-69 win on Monday against Florida A&M and show why he might be one of the most entertaining and physically imposing players in the sport.

After winning the opening tip, Ponder hustled to secure an offensive rebound off a missed shot and used his frame to finish inside the restricted area with ease. It was a sign of things to come.

Less than 40 seconds after scoring his first official points as a college player, Ponder was back for more. After a missed 3-pointer at the top of the key, Ponder was all alone in the paint where he grabbed the offensive rebound and simultaneously threw down a two-handed dunk.

And just like that, less than a minute and a half into the game, Ponder had four points and two rebounds (both offensive).

Ponder, the No. 43-ranked player in the 2026 class by 247Sports, was a huge recruiting win for FSU second-year coach Luke Loucks. He committed to Florida State last summer over Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Providence and Texas less than a few months after Loucks took the job at his alma mater after a stint as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings.

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Based on early returns, Ponder will be a key building block for Loucks and Florida State as the program looks to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

Just two and a half minutes into the game, Ponder gets a break on the FSU sideline where he stands near the end of the bench, waiting to get back in the game. He doesn't have to wait long. After just over four minutes, Ponder checks back in and doesn't take long for him to get involved.

Florida A&M opts for a 2-3 zone defense, which clears the lane for Ponder to find open space and crash the boards for another offensive rebound while drawing contact. He proceeds to step to the free-throw line and miss a pair, his only misses from the charity stripe in the first half.

And just like that, Ponder has 11 points and seven rebounds in just 10 minutes of play in the first half. It was on the free-throw line where Ponder got the "Baby Shaq" chants while knocking down both attempts right before Florida State went to the locker room with a 27-point advantage.

Ponder finishes with a 15-point and 11-rebound double-double in his debut

Less than two minutes into the second half, Ponder is right back to work on the offensive glass. The behemoth of a freshman secured a missed shot around the rim and put it back up for an easy bucket.

While running back on defense, Ponder appears to voice his displeasure that no foul was called on the play. It results in a technical foul that garners boos from the fans still lingering inside the arena.

Moments later, Ponder checks out of the game after picking up his third foul.

He's two rebounds shy of a double-double, something he achieved in an exhibition game against Auburn last month with 13 points and 21 rebounds in a win over the Tigers. Sure, it was in a game that didn't count, but it piqued the interest of the college basketball world as a sign of things to come for the FSU rookie.

On Monday night in his official college debut, Ponder finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and a block.

Florida A&M, ranked No. 323 on KenPom.com, isn't exactly a season-defining test for Florida State, but the schedule will get tougher very fast. Florida State has a date in one week vs. No. 1 Florida on Nov. 10. It will be the biggest game for Loucks and Florida State since he took over at his alma mater.

Not only are the Gators the top-ranked team in the country, but they also have the best and most experienced frontcourt in college basketball, featuring the trio of Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu. It will be a massive test for the massive Ponder and his Seminoles.

Ponder is already must-watch TV. And Florida State might have college basketball's next star center.