Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Binghamton 8-6, Marist 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats and the Marist Red Foxes will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at McCann Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Bearcats sitting on six straight wins and the Red Foxes on four.

Last Sunday, Binghamton was able to grind out a solid victory over Army, taking the game 78-68.

Binghamton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chris Walker, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Gavin Walsh was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 20 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Marist ultimately got the result they hoped for last Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past UMBC 76-73. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but the Red Foxes were the better team in the second half.

Marist smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Binghamton's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 8-6. As for Marist, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Everything went Binghamton's way against Marist in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Binghamton made off with an 82-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a big 7.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Marist has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Binghamton.