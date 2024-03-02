Halftime Report

Fairfield is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-22 lead against Marist.

Fairfield entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Marist step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Fairfield 18-10, Marist 15-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at McCann Center. Fairfield knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Red Foxes like a good challenge.

Even though Fairfield has not done well against the Saints recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Stags put the hurt on the Saints with a sharp 88-64 victory. Fairfield was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Marist unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks.

The Stags have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-10.

Fairfield will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Marist.

Everything went Fairfield's way against the Red Foxes in their previous matchup back in January as the Stags made off with a 82-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fairfield since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a slight 1-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.