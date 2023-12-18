Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-6, Marist 6-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes will be home for the holidays to greet the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McCann Center. Md.-E. Shore is crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Marist will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Red Foxes were able to grind out a solid win over the Big Green, taking the game 63-53.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Md.-E. Shore and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Wolfpack on the road and fell 93-61. Md.-E. Shore found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.7% worse than the opposition.

Troy Hupstead put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Red Foxes' win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for the Hawks, they bumped their record down to 2-6 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Going forward, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Marist came up short against Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 70-59. Will Marist have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Marist is a big 11-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Red Foxes slightly, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.