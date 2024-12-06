Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 5-2, Marist 4-2

What to Know

Marist is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Red Foxes will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Marist is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Lehigh just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Foxes in their matchups with the Mountain Hawks: they've now lost five in a row.

Marist's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Parby Kabamba, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds, and Jackson Price, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Price a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%). Elijah Lewis, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Howard on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mountaineers.

Even though they won, Mt St Mary's struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Marist's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Mt St Mary's, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Looking ahead, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Mt St Mary's.

Marist lost to Mt St Mary's at home by a decisive 76-58 margin in their previous meeting back in February. Can Marist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marist is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Marist.