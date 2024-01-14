Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Rider 5-11, Marist 7-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rider has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Rider Broncs and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. Marist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.

On Friday, Rider's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 71-58. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, as Rider's was.

Meanwhile, Marist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 66-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marist has scored all season.

The Broncs' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for the Red Foxes, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider strolled past Marist when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 68-52. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Marist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Marist.