Who's Playing
Rider Broncs @ Marist Red Foxes
Current Records: Rider 5-11, Marist 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Rider has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Rider Broncs and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. Marist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.
On Friday, Rider's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 71-58. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, as Rider's was.
Meanwhile, Marist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 66-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marist has scored all season.
The Broncs' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for the Red Foxes, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.
Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.
Rider strolled past Marist when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 68-52. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Marist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Rider has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Marist.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Rider 68 vs. Marist 52
- Dec 22, 2022 - Rider 77 vs. Marist 71
- Jan 09, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Marist 75
- Dec 05, 2021 - Marist 79 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 22, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 12, 2020 - Rider 69 vs. Marist 52
- Dec 16, 2019 - Rider 74 vs. Marist 64
- Mar 03, 2019 - Rider 75 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 27, 2019 - Rider 86 vs. Marist 85