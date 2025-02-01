Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Marist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-26 lead against Siena.

If Marist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-3 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with a 9-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Siena 9-11, Marist 15-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marist is heading back home. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McCann Center. The Red Foxes have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Siena better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Marist really get things going. Everything went Marist's way against Canisius on Saturday as Marist made off with a 70-47 victory. The contest marked the Red Foxes' most dominant win of the season.

Marist was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted four.

Meanwhile, Siena was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-68 to Iona. The Saints have struggled against the Gaels recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Marist has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season. As for Siena, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

While only Marist took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Siena hasn't treated fans well this season (a 9-11 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 13-7 record against the spread.

Marist strolled past Siena in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 67-51. Will Marist repeat their success, or does Siena have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marist is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Series History

Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.