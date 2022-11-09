Who's Playing

American @ Marist

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes and the American Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McCann Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Marist (14-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. American struggled last year, too, ending up 10-22.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Foxes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.