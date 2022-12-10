Who's Playing

Boston University @ Marist

Current Records: Boston University 5-5; Marist 4-4

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers will square off against the Marist Red Foxes at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at McCann Center. Marist will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite the defeat, Boston University got a solid performance out of guard Ethan Brittain-Watts, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Marist escaped with a win on Sunday against the Maine Black Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston University is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Terriers are now 5-5 while the Red Foxes sit at 4-4. Marist is 2-1 after wins this season, and Boston University is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marist won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.