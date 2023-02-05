Who's Playing
Canisius @ Marist
Current Records: Canisius 5-16; Marist 7-14
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Marist Red Foxes and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at McCann Center. Marist is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
The Red Foxes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Canisius was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 76-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
The losses put Marist at 7-14 and Canisius at 5-16. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Marist is 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average. The Golden Griffins have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Foxes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Canisius have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Marist.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 03, 2022 - Canisius 78 vs. Marist 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Marist 71 vs. Canisius 70
- Dec 12, 2020 - Marist 56 vs. Canisius 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Canisius 85 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 02, 2020 - Canisius 66 vs. Marist 65
- Feb 04, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Canisius 75 vs. Marist 72
- Feb 25, 2018 - Canisius 98 vs. Marist 74
- Feb 02, 2018 - Canisius 73 vs. Marist 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - Canisius 77 vs. Marist 73
- Feb 19, 2017 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 74
- Jan 14, 2017 - Canisius 91 vs. Marist 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Canisius 92 vs. Marist 83