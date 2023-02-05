Who's Playing

Canisius @ Marist

Current Records: Canisius 5-16; Marist 7-14

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Marist Red Foxes and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at McCann Center. Marist is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Red Foxes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Canisius was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 76-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The losses put Marist at 7-14 and Canisius at 5-16. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Marist is 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average. The Golden Griffins have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Foxes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Canisius have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Marist.