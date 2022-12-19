Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Marist

Current Records: Manhattan 3-7; Marist 4-5

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Manhattan and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at McCann Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaspers winning the first 72-66 at home and Marist taking the second 74-56.

Manhattan ended up a good deal behind the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils when they played this past Friday, losing 78-67.

Meanwhile, Marist was close but no cigar last week as they fell 72-70 to the Boston University Terriers.

Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put the Jaspers at 3-7 and the Red Foxes at 4-5. Manhattan is 2-4 after losses this year, Marist 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Foxes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marist have won nine out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.