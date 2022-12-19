Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Marist
Current Records: Manhattan 3-7; Marist 4-5
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Manhattan and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at McCann Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaspers winning the first 72-66 at home and Marist taking the second 74-56.
Manhattan ended up a good deal behind the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils when they played this past Friday, losing 78-67.
Meanwhile, Marist was close but no cigar last week as they fell 72-70 to the Boston University Terriers.
Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put the Jaspers at 3-7 and the Red Foxes at 4-5. Manhattan is 2-4 after losses this year, Marist 1-3.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Foxes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Marist have won nine out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Marist 74 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - Manhattan 72 vs. Marist 66
- Dec 20, 2020 - Marist 72 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 19, 2020 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 39
- Feb 26, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Marist 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Marist 62 vs. Manhattan 46
- Jan 08, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 30, 2018 - Marist 62 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Manhattan 101 vs. Marist 96
- Feb 04, 2017 - Manhattan 68 vs. Marist 67
- Jan 02, 2017 - Marist 90 vs. Manhattan 88
- Mar 03, 2016 - Manhattan 81 vs. Marist 63
- Feb 13, 2016 - Manhattan 81 vs. Marist 73
- Dec 06, 2015 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 70