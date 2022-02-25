The Marist Red Foxes and Manhattan Jaspers meet for the second time this season on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Marist is 13-13 overall and 6-6 at home, while Manhattan is 14-11 overall and 4-8 on the road. Marist has won six of the last eight meetings between the two, but Manhattan took the last matchup on January 30, 72-66. Jaspers senior guard Jose Perez has been the top scorer between the two programs, and averages 19.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Marist vs. Manhattan spread: Marist -5

Marist vs. Manhattan over-under: 139 points

What you need to know about Marist

The Red Foxes escaped with a win on Sunday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. All of Marist's top scorers came off the bench, as none of the Red Fox starters reached double-figures on the stat sheet. Raheim Sullivan led his team on offense and scored his most points since December 1, and he finished with 12 points and five assists. Braden Bell and Jordan Jones finished tied with the second-most points for Marist with 11 apiece.

In conference play this season, Marist has averaged a healthy 69.8 points per game, and much of that has been powered by the team's 3-point shooting. The Red Foxes make the most 3-pointers per game in the MAAC with 8.2, and have the second-highest 3-point percentage in the conference at 36.4. Ricardo Wright has been the go-to shooter from downtown, and has made 56-of-141 3-pointers this season (39.7 percent).

What you need to know about Manhattan

Manhattan put up its third-highest point total of the season on Sunday in its 84-78 win against the Rider Broncs. Perez scored a game-high 23 points to go with nine assists and five rebounds in the win. Josh Roberts provided a huge boost off the bench as he scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Jaspers also got double-digit scoring performances from Elijah Buchanan (13 points), Ant Nelson (12 points) and Warren Williams (10 points).

Something that has plagued the Jaspers throughout conference play has been their turnovers. Manhattan averages the most turnovers in the MAAC with 14.4 per game, but play tough enough defense to force opponents into 13.4 per contest. On the positive end of things, the Jaspers have the highest field-goal percentage in conference play, at 45.4 percent.

