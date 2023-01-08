Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Marist

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 6-9; Marist 4-9

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Marist Red Foxes at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at McCann Center. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a win while Marist will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Monday Mount St. Mary's sidestepped the Canisius Golden Griffins for a 64-60 victory.

Meanwhile, Marist was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-57 beatdown courtesy of the Iona Gaels.

Mount St. Mary's' win brought them up to 6-9 while Marist's loss pulled them down to 4-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.1 on average. The Red Foxes have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.