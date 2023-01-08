Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Marist

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 6-9; Marist 4-9

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at McCann Center. Marist is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Red Foxes this past Friday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-57 beatdown courtesy of the Iona Gaels.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-60 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins last Monday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Marist is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Marist is now 4-9 while Mount St. Mary's sits at 6-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Foxes have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mountaineers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Foxes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.