Who's Playing

Niagara @ Marist

Current Records: Niagara 14-11; Marist 8-17

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Purple Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCann Center at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for Niagara as they fell 70-66 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Marist came up short against the Fairfield Stags this past Friday, falling 70-61.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Niagara is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Niagara against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Niagara is now 14-11 while the Red Foxes sit at 8-17. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. Marist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marist and Niagara both have eight wins in their last 16 games.