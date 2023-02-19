Who's Playing
Niagara @ Marist
Current Records: Niagara 14-11; Marist 8-17
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Purple Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCann Center at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for Niagara as they fell 70-66 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Friday.
Meanwhile, Marist came up short against the Fairfield Stags this past Friday, falling 70-61.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Niagara is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Niagara against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Niagara is now 14-11 while the Red Foxes sit at 8-17. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. Marist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Purple Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Marist and Niagara both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Marist 66 vs. Niagara 64
- Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61
- Mar 10, 2020 - Niagara 56 vs. Marist 54
- Feb 23, 2020 - Marist 76 vs. Niagara 54
- Jan 31, 2020 - Marist 67 vs. Niagara 48
- Feb 08, 2019 - Marist 79 vs. Niagara 58
- Feb 23, 2018 - Niagara 100 vs. Marist 76
- Jan 07, 2018 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 70
- Jan 16, 2017 - Marist 93 vs. Niagara 87
- Dec 02, 2016 - Marist 72 vs. Niagara 66
- Feb 18, 2016 - Niagara 76 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 28, 2016 - Niagara 69 vs. Marist 66