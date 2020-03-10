Marist vs. Niagara odds, line: 2020 MAAC Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Marist and Niagara.
The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes are set to square off in a 2020 MAAC Tournament matchup at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall. Marist is 7-22 while Niagara is 11-20. Marist swept both regular season matchups between the teams. The Red Foxes are favored by one point in the latest Niagara vs. Marist odds, and the over-under is set at 127.5. Before entering any Marist vs. Niagara picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Niagara vs. Marist. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Marist vs. Niagara:
- Niagara vs. Marist spread: Niagara +1
- Niagara vs. Marist over-under: 127.5 points
- Niagara vs. Marist money line: Niagara -100, Marist -120
What you need to know about Niagara
The Purple Eagles fell 67-63 to the Canisius Golden Griffins this past Friday in the regular season finale. James Towns had 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Hammond had 15 points and seven rebounds. Niagara lost four of its final six games.
What you need to know about Marist
Marist lost to Canisius at home by a decisive 85-69 margin in their regular season finale last Wednesday. The Red Foxes lost their final four games and seven of eight to finish the schedule. Jordan Jones led the Red Foxes with 19 points.
How to make Marist vs. Niagara picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Niagara vs. Marist 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Marist vs. Niagara? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Niagara vs. Marist spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
