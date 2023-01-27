Who's Playing

Rider @ Marist

Current Records: Rider 9-9; Marist 7-11

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes are 3-12 against the Rider Broncs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Marist and Rider will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

It was close but no cigar for the Red Foxes as they fell 59-55 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday.

Speaking of close games: the Broncs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday, sneaking past 67-65.

Rider's victory lifted them to 9-9 while Marist's loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Rider can repeat their recent success or if Marist bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Rider have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Marist.