Who's Playing
Rider @ Marist
Current Records: Rider 9-9; Marist 7-11
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes are 3-12 against the Rider Broncs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Marist and Rider will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
It was close but no cigar for the Red Foxes as they fell 59-55 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday.
Speaking of close games: the Broncs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday, sneaking past 67-65.
Rider's victory lifted them to 9-9 while Marist's loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Rider can repeat their recent success or if Marist bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -106
Series History
Rider have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Dec 22, 2022 - Rider 77 vs. Marist 71
- Jan 09, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Marist 75
- Dec 05, 2021 - Marist 79 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 22, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 12, 2020 - Rider 69 vs. Marist 52
- Dec 16, 2019 - Rider 74 vs. Marist 64
- Mar 03, 2019 - Rider 75 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 27, 2019 - Rider 86 vs. Marist 85
- Feb 10, 2018 - Rider 89 vs. Marist 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - Rider 60 vs. Marist 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Rider 84 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 06, 2017 - Rider 73 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 23, 2016 - Marist 71 vs. Rider 58
- Jan 14, 2016 - Rider 102 vs. Marist 100