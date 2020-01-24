Marist vs. Siena odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Siena Saints will take on the Marist Red Foxes at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Times Union Center. Siena is 7-9 overall and 7-0 at home, while Marist is 4-13 overall and 2-7 on the road. Marist enters Friday's matchup having won three of its last five games. Siena, meanwhile, stumbles into tonight's contest having lost three consecutive games and four of its last five. The Saints are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Siena vs. Marist odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Marist vs. Siena picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Siena vs. Marist 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Saints needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 72-71 to Niagara. Guard Manny Camper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with four boards. Despite losing three consecutive games, the Saints will enter Friday's home matchup full of confidence. That's because Siena has won nine consecutive games on its home floor.

Speaking of close games: Marist escaped with a win against Manhattan by the margin of a single basket, 75-73. The Red Foxes had strong showings from guard Tyler Sagl, who finished with 23 points, and forward Zion Tordoff, who had 10 points in addition to seven rebounds. Marist has now scored 70 or more points in three of its last five games and is 4-1 against the spread in its last five outings.

So who wins Siena vs. Marist? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Marist vs. Siena spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.