Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Marist

Current Records: St. Peter's 7-11; Marist 7-9

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes are 3-12 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Red Foxes and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. Marist will be strutting in after a victory while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Sunday, Marist narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Niagara Purple Eagles 66-64.

Speaking of close games: St. Peter's was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 56-52 to the Fairfield Stags. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but St. Peter's had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Red Foxes are now 7-9 while St. Peter's sits at 7-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marist is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.5 on average. The Peacocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Marist.