St. Peter's @ Marist

Current Records: St. Peter's 7-11; Marist 7-9

The Marist Red Foxes are 3-12 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Marist and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Red Foxes should still be riding high after a victory, while St. Peter's will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when Marist and the Niagara Purple Eagles clashed on Sunday, but Marist ultimately edged out the opposition 66-64.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Peacocks as they fell 56-52 to the Fairfield Stags on Sunday.

Marist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Red Foxes are now 7-9 while St. Peter's sits at 7-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marist is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.5 on average. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

The Red Foxes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

St. Peter's have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Marist.