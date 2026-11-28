Mark Pope's hot seat is warming up at Kentucky after another embarrassing loss. The Wildcats fell to 4-3 after a 73-71 overtime loss to Wichita State on Friday at Rupp Arena in a game that will be remembered for UK blowing a 14-point lead and poor coaching decisions down the stretch. Kentucky's best win is against James Madison, a team that entered Friday ranked No. 117 on KenPom.com.

The record doesn't reflect how poorly Kentucky has played through the first month of the 2026-27 season. Kentucky nearly lost at home to that same James Madison team before using a strong second half to pull away. The Wildcats needed last-second heroics from Alex Wilkins against Northern Arizona to avoid what would've been arguably the worst regular-season loss in program history.

In the two previous losses, Kentucky didn't look competitive — especially against Kansas in the Champions Classic. In the loss to Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this month, Kentucky trailed by as many as 16 points, marking the 21st time in 53 games against high-major competition during Pope's coaching tenure at his alma mater that his team fell into a massive deficit.

The schedule is only going to get more difficult for Kentucky, which means the pressure will continue to mount with several key matchups looming. Kentucky faces No. 2 Virginia in the ACC/SEC Challenge next week and has nonconference showdowns against Louisville and North Carolina before SEC play begins.

Pope's third season, a critical one, is not off to a hot start. Here are the contract details of Pope's deal at Kentucky and what it would take the school to fire him.

Mark Pope buyout, contract details

Pope has three years remaining on his contract at Kentucky after this season. Pope was given an automatic one-year extension for helping Kentucky reach the Sweet 16 in 2025 and is making $5.1 million this season. If Kentucky were to fire Pope after this season, he would be owed a buyout of around $15 million.

Pope was the 13th-highest paid college basketball coach during the 2025-26 season, per USA Today's database. Pope ranked sixth in the SEC in salary behind Arkansas' John Calipari, Florida's Todd Golden, Ole Miss' Chris Beard, Alabama's Nate Oats and Tennessee's Rick Barnes.

It's important to note that the person who hired Pope at Kentucky (Mitch Barnhart) is no longer the school's athletic director. Barnhart retired earlier this summer and was replaced by former Michigan State athletic director J Batt. Before taking the jobs at Michigan State and Georgia Tech, Batt was the deputy athletic director at Alabama (2017-22) when the school hired Oats away from Buffalo.

When Kentucky conducted a coaching search in 2024, Baylor coach Scott Drew was at the focus of the search due to his deep ties to Barnhart. Other names who were thrown out during the search included Oats, former Florida coach Billy Donovan and UConn coach Dan Hurley.

When Drew announced he was staying at Baylor, Kentucky pivoted to hire Pope from BYU. If Kentucky keeps playing like this, there could be a second coaching search in three years. This comes after Calipari spent 15 years at the school before taking the job at Arkansas in 2024.

Pope by the numbers