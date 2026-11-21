Kentucky dropped to 4-2 on Friday after suffering a 90-76 loss to Indiana in Indianapolis. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 15 points in that loss, marking the 21st time in 53 games against high-major competition during Mark Pope's coaching tenure at his alma mater that his team fell into a massive deficit.

When asked what needs to change to uphold the Kentucky standard, Pope went on a tangent, claiming that his team is "young in terms of Division I experience" and that guys will get "comfortable" as more games are played.

"They have a really high ceiling and we are not close to it right now," Pope said. "There are no magic pills. We are not chasing that. ... We knew we have a young team in terms of Division I experience, especially with our starting lineup. That's not an excuse; that's exciting because it means we can have a really high trajectory in terms of us learning and growing as guys get more comfortable with college basketball in this environment."

While Kentucky isn't the most experienced team in college basketball, his claim isn't exactly accurate. The Wildcats rank No. 78 in Division I experience (1.78 average years of experience) on KenPom.com — which is above average in that metric.

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Kentucky's starters from last night have combined to appear in 276 college games, with freshman Ousmane N'Diaye being the most inexperienced of the group. Here is Pope's starting lineup from last night with career games played.

Although Pope said it wasn't an excuse, the comments miss the mark. They also come less than a week after Pope said he hopes Kentucky fans "had fun" after nearly losing as a 34.5-point favorite against Northern Arizona at home in what would've been arguably the worst regular-season loss in program history.

When John Calipari was coaching Kentucky, he would routinely field a starting lineup with a majority of freshmen in it. Kentucky has one of the most experienced players in college basketball (Momcilovic), a starting backcourt that has played over 40 games each and a center (Moreno) who spent a majority of his freshman season in the starting lineup.

After losing to Indiana, Kentucky now ranks No. 66 on KenPom, the program's lowest regular-season ranking since the site began tracking data in 2010. The Wildcats are also now favored to win just one SEC game (against South Carolina), per KenPom's projections.

With games looming over the next month against Virginia, Louisville and North Carolina before SEC play begins, Kentucky will have plenty of opportunities to get back on track. However, if the first three weeks have shown anything, it's that things might get worse for Kentucky before they get better.