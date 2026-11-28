Mark Pope's Kentucky tenure hit rock bottom on Friday night as the Wildcats suffered from coaching malpractice in the final minute of a 73-71 overtime home loss to Wichita State. The defeat dropped UK to 4-3 and 0-3 against teams ranked inside the top 100 at KenPom.

While Kentucky's relinquishing of a 14-point lead to an AAC foe spoke to the program's overall downward trend, the final possessions of overtime underscored the extent to which in-game coaching is an issue for the Wildcats.

When Kentucky committed a dead-ball turnover with 34.2 seconds left while trailing 73-71 in the extra period, the Wildcats opted against fouling immediately. Instead, they attempted to force a turnover in the backcourt. But when Wichita State broke the press, Kentucky still didn't foul, despite there being only a 4-second difference between the shot clock and game clock.

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The Shockers offered Pope a potential bailout with 5.1 seconds left when Jahari Long's pass in the lane trickled out of bounds under the basket. But after letting Wichita State use virtually the entire shot clock, the Wildcats still needed to go the length of the court in warp speed in order to get a game-tying or go-ahead look.

That's when Pope made an even more egregious coaching blunder.

Play called by Pope wasn't legal

After the teams called dueling timeouts, which gave Pope plenty of time to strategize, UK attempted to run an impermissible inbounds play. Sophomore guard Alex Wilkins was the inbounds passer. But instead of passing it to another inbounds player, he passed it to freshman guard Mason Williams, who was also out of bounds.

The idea was to misdirect the Wichita State defense and allow Wilkins to then receive a pass from Williams with a running start. The only problem is that it wasn't allowed.

Had the inbounds play occurred after a made basket in a live-ball situation, the pass would have been allowed. But since Wichita State had committed a turnover, the Wildcats couldn't pass the ball to an out-of-bounds player (or run the baseline). It was a dead-ball situation.

Either Pope did not know the rule or forgot the situation. Whichever it was, it was an inexcusable miscue for 12th-year head coach.

"That's 100% on me, guys," Pope said after the game. "That is 100% me. Somehow, that changed to a live ball in my mind, and I messed that up. Really costly. It's a tough one to carry as a coach, for sure."

Even still, the Wildcats forced a Wichita State turnover on the subsequent play and managed to get a clean look at a potential go-ahead 3-pointer for sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic just before the buzzer.

But when his attempt clanged off the rim, the horn sounded on a loss that will be hard for Pope to recover from.

Getting out-rebounded 55-36 by Wichita State was one thing. Perhaps in a winning effort, Pope could have written that off as a byproduct of star center Malachi Moreno's absence as he missed the game due to concussion protocol.

Squeaking out an uncomfortably close win against a quality mid-major foe without Moreno would have done nothing to alleviate the pressure mounting on Pope. But it would have bought him more time to plug the glaring number of holes on Kentucky's ship heading into a December that includes games against No. 2 Virginia (Dec. 2), No. 25 Louisville (Dec. 12) and North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic (Dec. 19).

But with the final minute of overtime being defined by two inexplicable coaching blunders that led directly to a loss, Pope's hot seat is going from hot to scalding just seven games into the season.

Pope also to blame for lack of talent

It's been clear since an 89-69 loss to Kansas on Nov. 10 that UK's roster is ill-equipped to compete at the highest levels of college basketball. That's on Pope, too.

But the former title-winning Kentucky forward dug the Wildcats out of an early hole last season and coaxed them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This time around, it's getting harder to envision Pope getting these Wildcats anywhere close to where the program expects to be. UK landed on the outside looking in of Friday's 76-team CBS Sports Bracketology update.

After the loss, Kentucky is now 66th at KenPom. Even amid last season's struggles, Kentucky never fell below 33rd at its worst.

Pope may have been talking specifically about the botched overtime inbounds play when he said that it's "100% on me," but at this point, it's hard to argue that the same statement doesn't apply to the status of Kentucky's basketball program as a whole.