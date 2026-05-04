Mark Pope has three NCAA Tournament victories to Pat Kelsey's one, and he owns a 4-1 record against Rick Barnes. Yet, here Kentucky is getting lapped this offseason and in the transfer portal by both Louisville and Tennessee as concerns mount entering Pope's third season leading the Wildcats.

The Cardinals and Volunteers now stand at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 247Sports Transfer Class rankings after Tennessee landed a commitment from the No. 8-ranked transfer and scoring machine Juke Harris (Wake Forest) on Monday.

Kentucky is lagging behind at 13th, which would be fine if it boasted significant returning production or a strong freshman class. It has neither. Instead, all it has is a growing list of rejections and mounting concerns of whether Pope has what it takes to build strong rosters and to make good on the promise he showed early in his tenure.

As Pope struggles to field a roster capable of competing at the highest levels of the SEC, let alone all of college basketball, Kentucky's angst is only exacerbated by the improvement of those in its neighborhood. Perhaps Pope's clunky offseason would be more tolerable if its rivals and neighbors weren't tearing it up.

It's not just Louisville and Tennessee who are contributing to Kentucky's nausea. Southern neighbor Vanderbilt is also on the upswing, and long-suffering northern neighbor Indiana has the No. 4 transfer class, despite a debut campaign from coach Darian DeVries that exuded little promise. You are compared to those in your conference and those in similar geographic realms and Pope is taking shots from all angles.

Arkansas and former UK coach John Calipari are looking like a top-10 outfit, and BYU (Pope's former school) continues to retain and attract top-flight talent.

Juke Harris commits to Tennessee: Volunteers are Final Four contenders thanks to Rick Barnes' priciest roster Matt Norlander

Meanwhile, Kentucky — with its eight national championship banners and deep NIL warchest — is floundering in early May when the dwindling few needle-moving transfers still uncommitted are also exploring the NBA Draft.

Just three of the top 80 (Milan Momcilovic, Allen Graves and Tounde Yessoufou) are still on the board, waiting perhaps to be lured back to college by desperate programs like UK, whose best hope is to end up in a bidding war while trying at the 11th hour to build out a competitive roster.

How Kentucky got here

It was understood from the beginning that the transition from Calipari to Pope came with a tradeoff. No one expected Pope to recruit the high school ranks with the same success as Calipari, who built a Hall-of-Fame career largely with one-and-done freshmen.

Or at least they shouldn't have. Once UK fans got over the initial disappointment of failing to land the proverbial home run hire, they quickly accepted Pope — a former national-title winning player at UK — as one of their own and someone who could build a roster in keeping with the principles of modern team-building.

That reality was underscored when Pope welcomed a snoozer of a debut high school recruiting class, which included middling in-state prospects Travis Perry and Trent Noah. The crown jewel was former BYU commitment Collin Chandler, a four-star guard who was coming off a two-year church mission.

But whatever concerns Wildcats fans had about Pope's capabilities as a general manager temporarily subsided during a promising debut campaign. The transfer-heavy 2024-25 Wildcats tied a college basketball record with eight wins over AP top-15 opponents en route to 24 victories and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Given the toll injuries to starters Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson and Andrew Carr took on those Wildcats down the stretch, it was easy to imagine Pope's first squad doing even better with a little bit better injury luck.

Maybe Pope wasn't going to be a magnet for McDonald's All Americans, but it looked like he knew how to identify pieces that could fit together to play aesthetically pleasing basketball in a way that would keep the Wildcats nationally relevant.

A lost season

Armed with a second consecutive fifth-ranked transfer haul, Pope entered the 2025-26 campaign with a team ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll.

With top-30 freshmen Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno — both of whom played high school basketball in Kentucky — arriving, he was also proving himself to be an adequate high school recruiter capable of keeping top local talent in the state.

The 2025-26 Wildcats seemed to have that perfect blend of returning talent (Otega Oweh, Brandon Garrison and Chandler) to go along with several highly touted transfers and the right dash of promising high school talent sprinkled in.

But that promise evaporated amid a 9-6 (0-2 SEC) start that included a 1-6 mark against teams that would go on to reach the NCAA Tournament. Injuries reared their head again, and UK limped to a 2-5 finish in SEC play heading into the postseason before going out with a whimper in an 82-63 second-round NCAA Tournament loss against a shorthanded Iowa State team.

It was a miserable season in the Bluegrass State, but the wreckage was supposed to be salvageable.

Then came the unending series of swings and misses, highlighted most recently by Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, committing to Kansas over Kentucky.

At this point, any decent insurance agent surveying the current status of the Pope era at Kentucky might conclude at that it's a total loss.

Barring the completion of a couple late-cycle Hail Marys, Pope will enter his third season on a scalding seat.

Tyran Stokes commits to Kansas: Jayhawks land No. 1 player in 2026 class over Kentucky Cameron Salerno

Transfer guards Zoom Diallo (Washington) and Alex Wilkins (Furman) are each top-50 transfers, and Justin McBride (James Madison) projects as a solid role player. But no one currently in the 2026-27 fold at Kentucky is going to sniff preseason All-American status. Assuming he withdraws from this year's draft, rising sophomore center Malachi Moreno will be the only Wildcat with a shot at appearing on any way-too-early 2027 NBA mock drafts.

At best, Kentucky is one piece away from being a preseason top 25 team. Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas, BYU and Vanderbilt are already there. The rest of the houses on Kentucky's block are increasing in value. Meanwhile, Pope's is in need of a facelift, lest the eviction notice arrive far sooner than anyone could have envisioned.