Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Butler 10-5, Marquette 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Marquette is 8-2 against Butler since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Marquette last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Pirates by a score of 78-75.

Marquette's defeat came about despite a quality game from Oso Ighodaro, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ighodaro has scored all season. Another player making a difference was David Joplin, who scored 15 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Butler's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 88-81 to the Huskies. Butler has not had much luck with UConn recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Butler saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Pierre Brooks II, who scored 19 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all. DJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 11-4. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Marquette is a big 12-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.