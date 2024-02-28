Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Providence 18-9, Marquette 21-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Providence had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They snuck past the Musketeers with a 79-75 win. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 154 point over/under.

Providence relied on the efforts of Jayden Pierre, who scored 17 points along with five assists and three steals, and Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Carter has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

In what's become a running theme this season, Marquette gave their fans yet another huge win on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Musketeers with a sharp 88-64 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Marquette.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to Kam Jones, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 1 assist. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten assists.

The Friars' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-9. As for the Golden Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marquette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Providence's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Providence strolled past the Golden Eagles in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 72-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.