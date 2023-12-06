Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas 6-1, Marquette 6-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will be playing at home against the Texas Longhorns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Marquette last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Badgers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Marquette in their matchups with Wisconsin: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, Marquette got a solid performance out of Kam Jones, who scored 19 points.

Texas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Bobcats 77-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas.

Among those leading the charge was Max Abmas, who scored 26 points along with 6 assists. Dillon Mitchell was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

While only Marquette took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This will be Texas' first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marquette have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Marquette is a big 8-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

