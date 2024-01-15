Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Villanova 11-5, Marquette 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on January 15th at Fiserv Forum.

The point spread may have favored Marquette last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-62 to the Bulldogs. It was the first time this season that Marquette let down their fans at home.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Oso Ighodaro, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds. Stevie Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Villanova scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Blue Demons 94-69.

Among those leading the charge was Eric Dixon, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Brendan Hausen, who scored 17 points.

The Golden Eagles' loss ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-5. As for the Wildcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marquette haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Villanova.