Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Villanova 17-14, Marquette 23-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in a Big East postseason contest. Villanova pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Golden Eagles.

After a 94-69 finish the last time they played, Villanova and DePaul decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Wildcats made off with a 58-57 victory over the Blue Demons.

Villanova's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Justin Moore led the charge by scoring ten points along with six rebounds. Eric Dixon was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Marquette and Xavier didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Golden Eagles came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 86-80.

Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Oso Ighodaro, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and three blocks, and Kam Jones, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ighodaro has scored all season. Less helpful for Marquette was David Joplin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 18-14. As for the Golden Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 23-8 record this season.

Villanova came up short against Marquette in their previous matchup back in January, falling 85-80. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Marquette's Tyler Kolek, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. Now that Villanova knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Villanova.